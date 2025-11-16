Lokesh Holds Key Meetings in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: State Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh held a series of meetings with industry leaders and international organisations to advance Andhra Pradesh's goals in renewable energy, cybersecurity, defence manufacturing, and sports development.

Lokesh met with Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Center for Frontier Technologies, to discuss collaboration in green energy and cybersecurity. He outlined the state's ambitious plan to attract $115 billion in renewable energy investments and achieve 30% of India's green hydrogen target.

The minister emphasised that with 70% of students enrolled in STEM programmes, Andhra Pradesh can produce indigenous cybersecurity experts to address the global shortage of 4 million professionals. He sought WEF's support in implementing cybersecurity assessment models in critical sectors and piloting the "Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework". Jurgens confirmed support through the MICEE programme for clean energy investments and committed to focusing on cybersecurity initiatives.

Lokesh congratulated Goa Shipyards Projects Head Adikesh Vasudevan for the company's decision to establish an integrated shipbuilding and repair complex worth Rs 5,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The facility will create 20,000 jobs and serve the Indian Navy and Coast Guard with advanced warship manufacturing capabilities.

All India Football Federation Chairman Kalyan Choubey discussed plans to build an AIFF football stadium on 12 acres in Amaravati. They agreed on a partnership with the state's School Education Department to provide football training for physical education teachers, supporting grassroots football development.

Lokesh met Zelestra Power CEO Parag Sharma and urged the company to establish a renewable energy component manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh for solar panels, wind turbine components, and battery storage systems, suggesting a facility near the port to facilitate exports.