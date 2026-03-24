Lokesh Holds 85th Praja Darbar, Promises To Resolve Grievances

Vijayawada: Continuing his outreach initiative, education minister Nara Lokesh conducted his 85th Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, responding to a wide range of petitions from the public and party workers.

Aggrieved people and TD cadres from various districts thronged the party headquarters to personally present their problems to the minister. Lokesh promised them prompt action.

Among the key issues raised, representatives of the joint action committee of the AP Cable Operators urged the minister to address the challenges the operators faced across the state. They pleaded for removal of the `59 rental charge imposed on outdated set-top boxes under the AP FiberNet service.

Lokesh said he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities, including minister BC Janardhan Reddy, and strive for an early resolution.

In another case, a resident from Anumarlapudi village in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district, Mutté Sambasiva Rao, sought the minister’s assistance for the online registration of his 0.81-acre landholding. The minister said appropriate steps would be taken.

Legal professionals brought their concerns to the forefront. Nimmala Jyothi Kumar from Eluru appealed for the redressal of issues faced by advocates and urged the government to expedite the implementation of a protection law for lawyers.

Meanwhile, resident Gudapati Koteswara Rao from Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada complained that the municipal authorities had illegally levied house tax on his vacant land under another individual’s name. He sought cancellation of the tax and action against the errant officials.

Taking note of the requests, Lokesh reiterated the government’s commitment to effectively addressing public grievances. He said each petition would be reviewed thoroughly and necessary steps taken to ensure justice.