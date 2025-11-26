Lokesh Holds 75th Praja Darbar

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh held the 75th Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Many people including party workers from across the state gathered there to present their grievances. Lokesh personally received the petitions, listened to individuals, and promised swift action for resolving various issues.

Jaru Gulla Gurumurthy from Etcherla, Srikakulam, pleaded for quashing of cases allegedly foisted on him during the previous government’s term “due to his support for the TD,” and sought financial assistance for his family.

Seeking employment, Pagidi Venkatalakshmi from Govindapalle in Kurnool district said he was facing difficulty getting a job though she had completed her post-graduation.

Members of a primary agriculture cooperative in Kuragallu, Mangalagiri mandal, Guntur district, alleged misappropriation of `7.55 crore by the CEO and sought the minister’s intervention for an investigation.

Kurra Venkata Rao of Pedavadlapudi, Mangalagiri constituency, sought action for proper recording of his 0.39-acre agricultural land in the Webland records.

Seeking enhancement of pension, representatives of the AP retired part-time VAO/PTA/VRVOs federation requested an increase in their current monthly pension from `4000 to `10,000.

V. Nagabhushanam of Uddavolu, Garugubilli mandal, Vizianagaram district, sought financial support through CMRF for his ailing son’s treatment.

Assistance for disabled citizens: Sheikh Subhan Bee of Dachepalli in Palnadu, a disabled woman working at a private school, pleaded for a tricycle scooter to aid her daily commute.

Pension for the disabled: Y Mahalaxmi of Gooty town, Anantapur district, sought a pension of `15,000 due to her physical disability.

The minister assured each petitioner that their requests would be reviewed and necessary steps taken to resolve them expeditiously.