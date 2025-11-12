Lokesh Holds 72nd Praja Darbar, Assures Swift Grievance Redressal

Vijayawada:Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday conducted the 72nd day of his ongoing Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri, where he met members of the public, party leaders and workers from across the state and received a wide range of petitions.

Lokesh interacted with each petitioner, heard their grievances and assured that all issues would be addressed at the earliest. In several cases, he issued immediate instructions to officials concerned, directing prompt action.



K. Ravindra of Sirigaripalle in Mudigubba mandal alleged that former Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy had falsely implicated him in a murder case during the previous YSRC regime due to his support for the TDP. Lokesh assured him justice and financial assistance.



Representatives of the Jai Jawan Mutual Aid Cooperative Housing Society from Kadapa sought ten acres of land for 250 ex-servicemen’s families. Lokesh said the request would be examined.

Residents of Guntakal’s 7th ward urged improvement of civic amenities including roads, drains and schools. From Kadapa district, Kasturi Ramanna complained that YSRC leaders had encroached on his 4.86-acre ancestral land and were obstructing a survey. Lokesh assured intervention.

Villagers from Devipatnam and Pudipalli in the ASR district appealed for speedy construction of rehabilitation colonies for Polavaram-affected families and implementation of Land Acquisition Act provisions. Lokesh promised follow-up.



Ashok Koduru from Prattipadu in Guntur district sought compensation under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Scheme following his mother’s death. Lokesh assured support.



M. Rangaswamy from Maddikera, Kurnool district, sought action against an Ongole-based real estate company that allegedly cheated investors. Lokesh said necessary steps would be taken.

Sheikh Gulzar of Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada sought restoration of his disabled pension discontinued during the previous regime, while U. Bhaskar of Uppalapadu, a government employee who lost his leg in a road accident, sought a disability pension. Lokesh assured both cases would be reviewed.



Vasundhara Anne of Jakkampudi sought financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for medical treatment. Lokesh assured assistance.



The minister said all representations received at the Praja Darbar would be duly reviewed and resolved promptly.