Lokesh Heads To US, Canada To Bring Investments For AP

VIJAYAWADA: Education, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh will undertake a five-day visit to the United States and Canada from December 6 to 10 to mobilise investments for Andhra Pradesh.

According to official sources, Lokesh will begin his tour in Dallas on December 6, addressing an interactive session with the Telugu diaspora to showcase the state’s industrial policies and investor-friendly ecosystem.

On December 8 and 9, he will hold meetings in San Francisco with key technology and manufacturing companies to discuss new investments and strategic partnerships in high-growth sectors.

The tour will conclude in Toronto on December 10, where Lokesh will engage with business leaders and industry associations to explore opportunities for Canadian collaboration.

This is Lokesh’s second visit to the US since the TDP-led coalition returned to power. Officials say sustained global outreach by Lokesh and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s international brand value have helped boost investor confidence, reflected in strong commitments at the recent Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.