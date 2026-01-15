Lokesh Hails Progress Of Solar Power Project, Battery Energy Storage Facility

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday welcomed the swift progress at ACME Group’s 400mw solar power project with ‘integrated battery energy storage’ facility being developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy framework in Anantapur.

Highlighting the state government’s renewed emphasis on speed and assertiveness in investment facilitation, Lokesh noted that the project moved from approvals to physical execution in a matter of four months. “Speed matters. Happy to see progress from state government approval to ground action in four months at ACME’s 400mw solar plus battery storage project in Anantapur,” he stated.

With an estimated investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the project combines large-scale solar generation with advanced battery energy storage, enabling a round-the-clock and reliable renewable power supply. The facility is scheduled for commissioning by 2026 and is expected to strengthen grid stability while supporting the nation’s clean energy transition.

Lokesh said AP was proud to partner in initiatives that boost grid reliability and accelerate the country’s shift towards sustainable power. The state, he said, is committed to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem where “projects move swiftly from intent to execution.”

Outlining the state’s investor-friendly climate, governance reforms and youth-centric growth strategy, Lokesh said AP’s development was rooted in employment generation. “Our goal is to create two million jobs over the next five years, not just as a target but as a commitment to our youth. Every governmental policy is designed to fuel job creation.”

The ACME-FDRE project is in line with Andhra Pradesh’s broader strategy to emerge as a national hub for renewable energy and advanced power solutions, leveraging ready land banks, robust transmission infrastructure and a responsive single-desk clearance mechanism.

Reiterating its proactive approach, the government promised to continue extending strong support to investors in renewables, energy storage and green manufacturing, ensuring that the projects are implemented with speed and proper planning.