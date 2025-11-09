Lokesh Hails Pradhan’s Role In NDA Election Wins

VIJAYAWADA: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh met Union education minister and BJP’s Bihar election campaign in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Patna on Sunday, as election preparations intensify in the state.

Lokesh praised Pradhan’s leadership in steering the NDA to victory in past elections, noting his key role in BJP’s successes in Haryana and Odisha last year. He said Pradhan’s focused campaign in Bihar would again help secure a strong mandate for the NDA.

Expressing confidence in the coalition’s prospects, Lokesh said Pradhan’s “constructive and tireless work” was proving crucial as Bihar heads to the polls.

MPs Sana Satish, Ganti Harish, and Kalisetti Appalanaidu accompanied Lokesh during the meeting.