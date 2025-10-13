Lokesh Hails Mega DSC Success, Calls New Teachers Pillars of Education

Amaravati: Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh said the alliance government has fulfilled its promise of conducting the Mega DSC recruitment despite facing several hurdles and opposition. He said the government has realized the dreams of thousands of job aspirants through this initiative.

Lokesh congratulated the 16,000 newly appointed teachers who are set to join schools across the state, stating that they will play a key role in shaping lakhs of students into responsible citizens. He urged the new teachers to perform their duties with dedication, nurturing students’ overall growth through learning and positive engagement.