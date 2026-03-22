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Lokesh Fulfils Ramzan Promise, Gifts House To Poor Family

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 12:05 AM IST

The minister had visited the residence of Sheikh Shahensha during Ramzan last year

Lokesh Fulfils Ramzan Promise, Gifts House To Poor Family
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Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister N. Lokesh on Saturday handed over a newly constructed house to an underprivileged Muslim family in Mangalagiri, fulfilling a promise made during last year’s Ramzan.

The minister had visited the residence of Sheikh Shahensha during Ramzan last year, joined the family for Iftar, and learned that they were living in a dilapidated ancestral house. Responding to their request for assistance, he assured them of support to build a new home.
Within a year, Lokesh ensured the construction of the house, enabling the family to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with dignity and improved living conditions.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nara lokesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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