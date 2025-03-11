Lokesh fulfils promise: Free morning entry for walkers at Mangalagiri Eco Park

Amaravati: IT minister Lokesh has delivered on his election promise to the walkers of Mangalagiri. During the campaign, members of the Walkers’ Association requested the removal of the entry fee at Mangalagiri Eco Park, and he assured them he would take action.

Recently, after discussing the matter with forest officials, he was informed that the fee is essential for park maintenance and part of a state-wide policy, making its waiver impossible. However, staying true to his word, Lokesh personally covered the Rs 5 lakh annual fee from his own funds.

Now, Mangalagiri residents can enjoy free access to the Eco Park for morning walks from 6 am to 9 am, ensuring a healthier and more accessible space for fitness enthusiasts.