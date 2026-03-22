Lokesh Fulfils his Another Promise of Yuvagalam Padayatra

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has fulfilled another promise he had made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra and declared that the birth anniversary of father of Settibalija community, Dommeti Venkata Reddy, would henceforth be celebrated as a state-sponsored event.

The state government issued an order to this effect, Lokesh stated on Sunday.

The late Dommeti Venkata Reddy, hailing from Konaseema, has been recognised as a great social reformer for his efforts to get education, unity and respect to the Settibalija community. He set up a Settibalija welfare association and made efforts to promote education among the community members in the 19th Century. He made hard efforts for the welfare and development of the Settibalijas and other suppressed sections.

The general administration department issued GO-RT-629 on Sunday. The birth anniversary of Dommeti Venkata Reddy shall be celebrated as a state function on March 23 every year, principal secretary Syamala Rao said. He advised all departments to celebrate the birth anniversary as a state function in a befitting manner.

Minister Lokesh has been fulfilling his promises made during Yuvagalam Padayatra one by one. He recently fulfilled a major promise by announcing the Job Calendar for 10,060 posts. The notifications for their recruitment will be issued shortly.

Lokesh also promised to develop Amaravati as a capital city and the works on several projects are going on at a brisk manner. He made a promise to attract huge investments and creation of jobs and accordingly, several major projects like Google Data Centre and others are coming up in the state, government sources claimed.