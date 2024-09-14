Lokesh Forms Team to Rescue AP Devotees in Kedarnath

Vijayawada:Following distress calls from pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath, minister Nara Lokesh has constituted a special team to facilitate their rescue and return.

The issue was brought to Lokesh's attention by a Telugu Desam social media worker, who tagged him on X, stating that around 20 pilgrims from the state were stranded in extremely wet weather, with heavy rains lashing Uttarakhand. The pilgrims were reportedly facing difficulties as they lacked the supplies of food and water.



In response to the plea, Lokesh formed a special team to ensure the safe return of the devotees from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath. “I will personally monitor and ensure their safe return,” Lokesh added.

