 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh Forms Team to Rescue AP Devotees in Kedarnath

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Sep 2024 7:12 PM GMT
Lokesh Forms Team to Rescue AP Devotees in Kedarnath
x
Following distress calls from pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath, minister Nara Lokesh has constituted a special team to facilitate their rescue and return.(Image credit:X)

Vijayawada:Following distress calls from pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath, minister Nara Lokesh has constituted a special team to facilitate their rescue and return.

The issue was brought to Lokesh's attention by a Telugu Desam social media worker, who tagged him on X, stating that around 20 pilgrims from the state were stranded in extremely wet weather, with heavy rains lashing Uttarakhand. The pilgrims were reportedly facing difficulties as they lacked the supplies of food and water.

In response to the plea, Lokesh formed a special team to ensure the safe return of the devotees from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Kedarnath. “I will personally monitor and ensure their safe return,” Lokesh added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nara Lokesh Kedarnath 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick