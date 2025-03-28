Lokesh facilitates heart transplant with special aircraft, green channel

Vijayawada: In a heartfelt gesture underscoring the importance of organ donation, minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh arranged a special flight at his own expense to transport a heart for transplantation, along with the establishment of a green channel to expedite the process.

Cherukuri Sushma, a patient admitted to Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur, was declared brain-dead due to severe health complications. Her family decided to donate her organs, giving others a new lease of life. Upon receiving a message from the hospital requesting urgent assistance, the minister immediately intervened.

Nara Lokesh personally financed the special aircraft required for the rapid transportation of the heart and coordinated with the relevant authorities to facilitate a green channel, ensuring swift movement of the organ.

The Ramesh Hospitals medical team transported the heart to Tirupati via the green channel at 7 pm with all arrangements in place for a successful transplant.

The families of the donor and the recipient, along with the staff of Ramesh Hospitals, praised minister Lokesh for his timely and compassionate response. They said the minister’s quick action not only made the impossible possible but highlighted the power of organ donation in saving lives.