Lokesh Extends Support To Woman Alleging Harassment

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman belonging to Visakhapatnam has reached out to IT minister Nara Lokesh on social media platform X, alleging that she had been photographed and harassed by a person. She mentioned that she had filed a complaint with the PM Palem police station but alleged that no action has been taken, as YSRC leaders are pressuring the police to withdraw the case.

Responding to her post on Tuesday, Lokesh expressed his support stating, "I stand firmly with you… The harassment you faced is unacceptable. Our government will not tolerate such indecency. Stern action will be taken against the culprits." He tagged the Vizag city police, urging them to investigate the matter.

PM Palem circle inspector Bala Krishna told this correspondent that the complainant is a domestic help. He said the incident involved an AC mechanic, whose shop is located opposite her workplace. While the woman claims the mechanic recorded videos of her, the mechanic says he had merely been on a video call and did not record anything inappropriate.

The CI said, "We conducted an inquiry and called both parties. The other person apologised and the matter has been resolved." He noted that the incident occurred on September 23. But the woman chose to file a formal case. "We have registered an FIR on Wednesday," Bala Krishna stated.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said he has directed the PM Palem police to investigate the matter thoroughly. "There are many cases that can be false. We do not know whether or not this is true. We are conducting our investigation," the commissioner added.