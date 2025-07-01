Lokesh Extends Helping Hand to TD Loyalist

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has reaffirmed the Telugu Desam’s commitment to its grassroots workers by meeting and extending assistance to Sheikh Allah Baksh, a veteran party activist from Armenipadu village in the Sullurpet constituency of Tirupati district.

Lokesh hosted Allah Baksh and his family at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday. He discussed with them their concerns, including the education of Baksh’s two daughters and an issue related to land that is currently on the prohibited list.

Recognising the Baksh family's decades of dedicated service to the Telugu Desam, Lokesh emphasized that the strength and loyalty of committed workers like them helped TD endure during challenging times. “When we work together during hardships, we build a lasting bond. Your sacrifices for the party will not be forgotten,” he said.

The minister assured the family that he would personally take responsibility for the education of the two daughters. He also promised to take up the land issue with the concerned authorities for a swift resolution.

Reaffirming TD’s inclusive approach, Lokesh added that members of the minority community would be given priority in nominated positions.

The heartfelt interaction left the Baksh family visibly moved. Expressing their gratitude, they said they were honoured that Minister Lokesh had personally acknowledged their contributions and stood by them in their time of need.