Lokesh Encourages US Investors to Explore Opportunities in AP

VIJAYAWADA: AP IT, electronics and education minister Nara Lokesh underlined that during the Y2K boom, IT industries developed rapidly in Hyderabad when N. Chandrababu Naidu had been the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

“Now, it is the AI (artificial intelligence) boom. Andhra Pradesh under Chandrababu Naidu is all set to promote rapid development of AI industry in AP. It is time for entrepreneurs worldwide to seize the trending AI opportunities and flourish,” Lokesh told business people in San Francisco.

The minister is currently on a tour of the USA to attract investments into AP and develop it rapidly. Visiting various cities in America, he is explaining to entrepreneurs in USA that the new Andhra Pradesh has created favourable conditions for investments, apart from formulating investor-friendly policies. He is asking industrialists and entrepreneurs to invest in AP, making good use of the favourable investor-friendly policies of the Chandrababu government.

Lokesh says revolutionary changes are set to take place in India over the next 25 years. In AP, they are striving to provide faster and better services to people by using AI in governance.

He said, “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken office for the fourth time, has created extensive opportunities for investment in sectors, such as manufacturing, renewable energy, bio-energy, aquaculture and petrochemicals. Naidu has launched a unique P-4 (public-private-people partnerships) policy to eradicate poverty through industrial development of the state.”

The minister said AP is moving forward by setting goals every hundred days for comprehensive development of Andhra Pradesh.

Explaining changes in the education system in line with the industrial needs, Lokesh pointed out that the focus is on turning students into skilled human resources tailored to meet the requirements of the emerging industries. They are shaping universities to be research-centric by prioritising research for modern innovations.

“Measures are being taken to put in place outcome-based education. As part of it, changes will be made in the curriculum from KG to PG,” the education minister declared.

Prominent industrialists and top officials are participating in the meetings of Lokesh in America.