Lokesh dismisses Hindi imposition concerns, emphasises multilingualism

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh education and IT minister Nara Lokesh has dismissed concerns about the imposition of Hindi under the Centre’s three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP). Addressing the ongoing debate between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, Lokesh assured that the policy would not harm regional languages.

“The NDA is committed to strengthening mother tongues, not undermining them,” he said, emphasising the importance of multilingual education. According to Lokesh, the three-language policy is designed to promote linguistic diversity rather than impose Hindi.

On a lighter note, during his appearance at the India Today Conclave, Lokesh made an amusing revelation—his wife, Brahmani, handles his credit card bills. When asked what he admires most about her, he quipped, “If there’s one thing I need to learn from Brahmani, it’s work-life balance!”