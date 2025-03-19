Lokesh directs support for differently-abled girl

Kurnool:Administrative lapses in Nandyal district went viral on social media, highlighting the lack of empathy towards a differently-abled student, Rajeswari. The Class 10 student of BR Ambedkar Girls Residential School was assigned an examination centre on the first floor, despite standard provisions for differently-abled students to take exams on the ground floor.

In a distressing turn of events, Rajeswari’s mother had to carry her up the stairs with great difficulty to reach the exam hall. Bystanders captured the incident and shared it online, drawing widespread criticism over the lack of proper facilities.

Responding to the matter, human resources minister Nara Lokesh addressed the issue on X, stating, "If this is true, I apologise to all specially-abled students who have faced this inconvenience. Strict instructions will be given to ensure this does not happen again."

Following the public outcry, Nandyal district officials acted swiftly, ensuring Rajeswari was shifted to a ground-floor room for her remaining exams.

District collector G. Rajakumari clarified that arrangements for Rajeswari to write her exam on the ground floor had been made in advance. However, due to a lack of proper guidance, her mother was unaware of this and carried her daughter to the first floor. Officials immediately intervened, shifted her to the designated ground-floor room, and ensured she could take her exams comfortably as per norms.