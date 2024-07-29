Lokesh Declares Zero Tolerance for Political Interference in Government Schools

Vijayawada: Minister for education Nara Lokesh, has firmly stated that political interference in government educational institutions will not be tolerated.

During a programme held on Monday, the minister unveiled the academic calendar for school education, which notably did not feature photographs of the Chief Minister or the minister himself. Lokesh emphasised that the academic system should remain free from political influence.

Following the release of the academic calendar, Lokesh conducted a review meeting with officials from the school education department at his residence in Vundavalli. He stressed that textbooks supplied to both teachers and students should be free from political messages, images, or colours.

The minister also addressed the upcoming completion of the term for school management committees, which is set for July. He urged that elections for these committees be conducted in August and suggested that responsibility for ensuring quality mid-day meals and enhancing basic amenities in schools be transferred to parent committees.

Lokesh called for improved maintenance of toilets in government schools and instructed officials to issue tenders for the supply of necessary chemicals and other materials. Regarding schools following the CBSE syllabus, he announced that a new roadmap would be developed to ensure these institutions deliver quality education.

Additionally, the minister approved a proposal to fill both teaching and non-teaching vacancies at Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Schools, which have remained unfilled for an extended period. He directed officials to establish guidelines for appointing staff to these positions.