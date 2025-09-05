Lokesh Declares That Andhra Model of Education Will Turn Global Benchmark

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a global model in education if teachers, parents and the government work together.

Speaking at the Gurupooja Utsavam (Teachers Day) held at Vijayawada on Friday coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Lokesh, along with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, felicitated 175 best teachers from across the state.

He called upon teachers to instil strong foundations in literacy and numeracy, so that AP emerges among the top three states in national rankings. “If people speak of government education, they must first speak of Andhra Pradesh. That is the Andhra model we will showcase not just in India but the world,” he declared.

The minister credited his own teachers for his academic and professional journey. “From the backbenches of my school to Stanford University, it was teachers like Manjula Madam, Principal Ramadevi, P. Narayana (Municipal Administration minister) and Prof. Raj Reddy who shaped me,” he recalled. He said he is continuing to honour teachers by recognising innovative practices through the “Shining Teacher” initiative.

Lokesh praised government school teachers for their proactive role in boosting admissions. “In some schools, admission boards now read No Seats Available — a historic first, thanks to teachers’ efforts,” he underlined. Citing an instance, he said teachers had campaigned in villages pointing out that government schools offered zero investment with high returns, as uniforms, books, meals and quality teaching are provided free of cost.

Outlining reforms, the minister mentioned strict implementation of the LEAP (Learn, Employ, Achieve, Progress) model, semester-based curricula, and No Bag Day initiatives in AP. He highlighted transparent teacher transfers, a record number of DSC recruitments, curriculum revamp for value-based education and centralised kitchens to ensure nutritious mid-day meals.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Lokesh said teachers then remained demoralised because they had to perform even non-academic duties like guarding wine shops. “This drove lakhs of students away from government schools. Now, under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh is regaining national attention for its educational reforms,” the minister added.