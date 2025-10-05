Lokesh Declares NDA Will Return to Power in AP

Vijayawada: Despite financial challenges, the NDA coalition government remains committed to fulfilling every promise it has made to the people, Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh asserted at a public meeting organised coinciding with the launch of Auto Drivers’ Sevalo scheme in Vijayawada on Saturday.

“The double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly to restore welfare and development in Andhra Pradesh,” he maintained addressing the large gathering at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium in Singh Nagar. “This government belongs to every citizen. We will return to power again with your blessings. Our commitment is to safeguard the future of your children,” he declared.

Recalling the hardships faced by auto drivers during the previous YSR Congress regime, Lokesh said thousands suffered due to poor roads and arbitrary taxes. “They imposed a heavy green tax on old vehicles. They neglected road repairs, leading to countless accidents and damage to vehicles. After the alliance government has taken charge, we have filled potholes across the state with an outlay of ₹3,000 crore and reduced the green tax from ₹20,000 to ₹3,000 as promised during the Yuvagalam Padayatra,” he pointed out.

Providing details of the new initiative, the minister said the Auto Drivers’ Sevalo scheme will extend direct financial assistance to about three lakh drivers. “Each driver will get ₹15,000 under this scheme and all the drivers together will receive ₹436 crore. “This is our way of repaying the debt we owe to auto drivers, who serve the public selflessly every day,” he stated.

Praising the honesty and large-heartedness of drivers, Lokesh pointed out that auto drivers often return belongings left by their passengers in their vehicles. He shared how slogans written on autos reflect humour, optimism and environmental concern.

The minister remarked that autos are “the common man’s car,” carrying passengers safely through rain or sunshine. Giving an example of women’s empowerment, he lauded Swarnalatha, a woman auto driver who drove him to the event in her auto.

“Swarnalatha supports her family through hard work. She has benefited from various welfare schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam, Deepam and pensions. When women are respected, society prospers. Every auto driver should spread awareness against using derogatory remarks towards women,” Lokesh underlined.

He reiterated that despite financial constraints, the NDA coalition government will stand by its commitment to deliver welfare, development and good governance to people.

Minister Lokesh chats up woman auto driver

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday travelled about 11.5 km from his residence in Undavalli in an auto-rickshaw driven by Swarnalatha, a woman driver, driving through major parts of the city, including Prakasam Barrage, VMC Office, Kaleswararao Market, Eluru Locks, Seethampeta Gate, Singh Nagar flyover and Dabakotlu Centre, before reaching Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium, where the Auto Drivers’ Sevalo initiative had been launched. During the ride, Lokesh interacted with Swarnalatha, inquiring about her family, the benefits she is availing under the various government schemes.

Swarnalatha said she lives in Autonagar area of Vijayawada. She took up auto driving with the encouragement of her husband, who is also working to support their daughter, who is pursuing the CA course, and son, who aspires to join the Indian Army. Swarnalatha mentioned that she earns around ₹10,000 a month after expenses on the auto. Lokesh lauded her determination and appreciated that both she and her husband are working for the advancement of their children. He reaffirmed that the coalition government is committed to implementing all possible measures to help women become financially self-reliant. Later, the minister surprised one of his young admirers by blessing her on the occasion of her wedding. Bhavani (Bhavya), a resident of Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada city, had become a fan of Lokesh after actively participating in his “Yuva Galam” padayatra on August 20, 2023. Impressed by his personality and leadership, Bhavya sent her wedding invitation to Lokesh, requesting him to be present at her wedding ceremony.

Despite his busy schedule on Saturday, Lokesh made an unexpected visit to Bhavya’s home in Mogalrajapuram on Saturday afternoon and personally blessed the bride-to-be. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and TD leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao accompanied the minister.