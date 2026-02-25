Lokesh Commits to Raise ₹6 Crore for SMA Treatment

Vijayawada: IT and education Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday pledged to mobilise Rs 6 crore required for the life-saving treatment of Punarvika, a young girl from Kurnool diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1, a rare and severe genetic disorder.

The announcement followed an appeal made by Punarvika’s parents on social media, seeking help for their daughter’s treatment, which requires an injection costing Rs 16 crore. They stated that public contributions had already helped them raise nearly ₹10 crore.

Responding to the appeal, Lokesh said SMA Type-1 is a debilitating condition that gradually weakens muscles and affects vital functions. He said it was now his responsibility to help raise the remaining ₹6 crore and directed his office to immediately coordinate efforts for the fundraising.



