Lokesh Calls on PM Modi, Seeks Greater Central Support for AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, seeking greater central investments for undertaking industrial and developmental initiatives in the state.

Lokesh called on the PM in New Delhi on Friday and thanked the latter for approving an ASIP (Advanced System in Package) semiconductor unit for Andhra Pradesh, saying it would be a turning point in the state’s industrial growth. He sought continued cooperation from the Centre in establishing IT and electronics industries in Andhra Pradesh. He underlined that the state has human resources required in this area. This would generate large-scale employment and boost the local economy.

Responding positively, the Prime Minister assured Lokesh that the Centre would extend full cooperation towards ensuring growth and development in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh informed Modi that after the formation of the coalition government in AP, multiple welfare and development programmes have been rolled out successfully in the state over the past 15 months with the Union government’s support and cooperation. He affirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment in contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under Modi’s leadership.

As Education minister of AP, Lokesh further apprised PM about reforms brought into the education sector by the NDA-coalition government in AP. He explained that the state government was taking a series of measures to raise the academic standards and improve the quality of learning outcomes. Lokesh sought Modi’s support and guidance in helping Andhra Pradesh achieve stronger results, particularly in higher education.

Lokesh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for the next-generation GST reforms announced recently. These would provide significant relief to millions of poor and middle-class families across India. They would further handhold MSMEs and small businesses in Andhra Pradesh, apart from enabling the middle class to save money.

Further, Lokesh apprised Modi about the various contemporary developments in AP. He presented to the PM a coffee table book on Yogandhra celebrations held in June in Andhra Pradesh.