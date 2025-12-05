Lokesh Calls For Cultural Shift For Gender Respect From Home To Schools

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education minister Nara Lokesh underscored the need for a cultural shift in gender attitudes. “Respect for women must begin from home to schools and onwards,” he observed addressing the Mega Parents-Teachers’ Meeting (PTM) 4.0 programme at Bhamini AP Model School in Palakonda constituency of Parvatipuram Manyam district on Friday.

Lokesh emphasised that everyday expressions that demean women must have no place in a progressive society. “Mocking men saying they are wearing bangles or sarees or belittling boys with crying like girls must disappear from our language,” he maintained.

The AP Education minister emphasised that social progress built on respect for gender is essential if India is to move ahead of other nations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended the Mega PTM 4.0 programme, which brought together teachers, students, parents, alumni, donors and public representatives. Lokesh reiterated the state government's commitment to transform education sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is my responsibility to make AP India’s top performer in education by 2029,” he underlined.

Lokesh acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's support, underlining their discussions on strengthening the education system. Describing the state’s leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as “guiding GPS,” he referred to the young ministers as “energetic missiles.”

Reflecting on values passed down through generations, the minister spoke of the “responsibility” every individual carry towards one’s mother, father and teachers. He recalled Srikakulam writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao’s advice that society must be repaid through meaningful contributions. He remembered Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s advice that people should avoid doing anything they cannot openly tell their mothers. He asked students to internalise these principles.

Lokesh said the Mega PTM initiative is designed to strengthen the connection between communities and schools, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision of preparing skilled youth for the world. Sharing a personal anecdote, he said while his father never attended his PTMs, CM Chandrababu Naidu has made time to attend the students’ PTM today.

Reaffirming the government’s stance of keeping politics out of schools, the minister said that photographs of political leaders have been removed from campuses. School environments are now free from party colours and political programmes.

He highlighted reforms introduced in the state’s 9,600 government schools, including clicker technology, international teacher training in Finland and Singapore, curriculum changes, transparent teacher transfers, star ratings for schools, holistic progress cards, mental health and career counselling, and One Class – One Teacher policy. These measures, he said, are part of a broader effort to ensure quality education accessible to all.

Those who attended the PTM meeting included Education secretary Kona Shashidhar, commissioner Vijayaramaraju, Samagra Shiksha state project director B. Srinivasa Rao, MLA Nimmaka Jayakrishna, Manyam district collector N. Prabhakar Reddy, and school principal G. Baburao.