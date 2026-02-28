Lokesh Calls Blue Jet’s ₹2.3K Crore Investment a Milestone in North Andhra’s Development

Visakhapatnam: IT minister Nara Lokesh has called laying of the foundation stone for Blue Jet Healthcare at Sitapalem in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district a milestone in the industrial development of north Andhra.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he explained that the new pharmaceutical manufacturing unit being set up with an investment of `2,300 crore will generate direct employment for 1,750 people and indirect employment for another 250. The 2,000 kilolitres API and intermediates’ manufacturing plant incorporates advanced environmental safeguards, including zero liquid discharge and sustainable wastewater treatment systems.

The minister underlined that this reflects responsible industrialisation and strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position as a preferred investment destination in the country. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has already attracted 25.3 per cent of the proposed national investments.

Lokesh specified three reasons why investors are choosing AP the speed of doing business, credible leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the “double engine bullet train government” that ensures quick coordination between the state and the centre.

The minister recalled how the Blue Jet Healthcare project originated from a conversation with Venubabu, the company’s senior official who expressed a desire to start a unit of Blue Jet in his home state. Lokesh said the government acted swiftly, allotting over 102 acres in Rambilli Industrial Park Phase-II and expediting permissions and infrastructure to make the project a reality. He emphasised that every task begins as a dream and becomes reality when government and industry collaborate.

He outlined the broader vision for north Andhra, positioning the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as a trillion-dollar economy hub with investments from Google, ArcelorMittal, TCS, and Cognizant. He said Rambilli Industrial Park will be strategically developed to attract large-scale investments in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, petrochemicals, IT, and electronics.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh is pursuing cluster-based industrial development, involving 22 clusters of EVs, textiles, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare, among others. He reiterated the government’s agenda of creating 20 lakh jobs in five years, underscoring that implementation, not mere announcements, is the state’s priority.

Other leaders speaking at the event echoed Lokesh’s sentiment. Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh gave credit for the state’s progress to the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar described Andhra Pradesh as a “growth engine” and a welcome destination for investors.

Blue Jet Healthcare managing director Shiven Arora acknowledged the government’s support, noting that speed is critical in today’s competitive environment. He promised significant job creation through the new unit.

Those who attended the ceremony included district in-charge minister Kollu Ravindra, APIIC chairman Mantena Ramaraju, APRDC chairman P. Nageswara Rao, Blue Jet Healthcare executives Venubabu and Naresh Shah, collector Vijaya Krishnan, public representatives, and senior officials.