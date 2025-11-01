Lokesh Backs Citizen’s Sanitation Heroes Campaign to Combat Littering in AP

Visakhapatnam: Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh has pledged support for a citizen-driven proposal to launch a sanitation-focused media campaign in Andhra Pradesh, spotlighting sanitation workers as the unsung heroes of urban cleanliness.

The initiative was sparked by a Vizag resident’s social media post recounting a schoolboy casually tossing a wrapper from a moving bus. The citizen emphasized that littering is not about education but unmet expectations of responsibility and respect. They suggested a campaign featuring real sanitation workers sharing the challenges of cleaning defaced walls, discarded bottles, and wrappers, urging citizens to be considerate. The plan includes citywide hoardings, movie pre-rolls, and WhatsApp outreach to instill civic awareness.



A thoughtful suggestion. Clean and liveable cities are everyone’s responsibility - but our sanitation workers truly are the unsung heroes who keep them running every day. We must do more to recognise their service and ensure better public awareness and respect. I’ll take this… https://t.co/pxXntAb7kZ — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2025



Responding, Lokesh said, “Clean and liveable cities are everyone’s responsibility—but our sanitation workers truly are the unsung heroes who keep them running every day. We must do more to recognise their service and ensure better public awareness and respect. I’ll take this idea forward.”



