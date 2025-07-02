Lokesh at Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu, Promises to Resolve Issues

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh participated in the Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu (Good Governance-First Step) programme at Mahanadu Colony in Tadepalli, under Mangalagiri constituency, in celebration of the one-year rule of the three-party alliance government.

The minister assured all that the government was working for the development of the state and welfare of people and would resolve the issues of the public.

He explained to the people the development and welfare programmes undertaken by the government during the year, through distribution of pamphlets in the door-to-door outreach programme. The people gave Lokesh a warm welcome on his arrival and the minister greeted everyone warmly.

The locals brought several problems they were facing to his attention. They sought the construction of a retaining wall to save their locality from the Krishna river floods. The minister inspected the area and asked the officials to start the construction work.

The minister went to the house of Vedulla Madhubabu, a member of the BC community, and explained about the development and welfare programmes of the government and inquired about the status of government schemes. He also asked about the welfare of the family members.

Madhubabu's family members thanked Lokesh for providing them with the house title deed, which had been their dream for decades, and for registering them in the scheme without spending a single rupee. They said that their daughter, studying Intermediate, received Thalliki Vandanam assistance and that gas subsidy money under the Deepam scheme was deposited into her bank account.

They said, “We are very happy with all these. Moreover, our son has completed his Intermediate and will soon join engineering.” The minister encouraged their children to study well.

Yapati Lakshmi of Mahanadu colony in Tadepalli said her family benefited from welfare schemes like Thalliki Vandanam, gas subsidy, old age pension and house title. Sheikh Mehbooba of the same colony said her family’s 40-year dream was fulfilled when they got a house title deed. Bondili Bhagyalakshmi Bai, another resident, and others also spoke to the minister.