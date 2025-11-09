Lokesh Assures Rescue Of AP Woman From Muscat

Anantapur: A woman from Guntakallu in Anantapur district has issued a tearful plea for help, saying she is facing severe hardship in Muscat. In an emotional video message sent to her family, Zubeda appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh and Guntakallu MLA Jayaram to rescue her and bring her back safely to India.

According to her family members, Zubeda was sent to Muscat about nine months ago through an agent from Kadapa. She was initially taken to Sharjah and later shifted to Muscat. While things appeared fine for a few days, her situation reportedly deteriorated soon after.

In a self-recorded video, Zubeda broke down, claiming she was being forced to work round the clock as a domestic worker, subjected to severe physical and mental harassment, and suffering from serious health issues. She further alleged that the agent was demanding ₹2 lakh to allow her to return to India.

Her sister, Shaik Shabeena, met Lokesh and submitted a petition seeking government intervention for Zubeda’s rescue. She urged the Minister to take urgent steps to ensure her sibling’s safe repatriation.

The, minister assured the family that he would personally look into the matter and take necessary action to bring Zubeda back home safely.