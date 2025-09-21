Lokesh Assures KGBV Seat To Girl

Kurnool: Minister Nara Lokesh has assured M. Jessie, a girl from Buduru village in Mantralayam mandal who had been working as a labourer in cotton fields after being denied admission to KGBV, that she will now be able to continue her education. Lokesh said he was moved by media reports highlighting Jessie’s wish to study and immediately directed officials to provide her a seat.

Posting on X on Sunday, he wrote: “You will get a seat in KGBV. Study with confidence! It is painful to see hands meant to hold books and pens forced into cotton fields.” He further appealed to parents to send their children to school, assuring them that the government is providing neat uniforms, books, bags, shoes, socks, belts, and nutritious mid-day meals. Lokesh stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure children acquire knowledge and grow into useful citizens. “There is no safer place than school, which secures the future of children,” he added.



