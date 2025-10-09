Lokesh Assures Full Support To TD Worker’s Family

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed that members of Telugu Desam Party are all one family and the TDP will stand by each worker and his or her family in times of trouble. Lokesh had invited the family of late Namburi Sheshagiri Rao, a TD activist from Palvaigate village in Macherla constituency of Palnadu district, to his Undavalli residence on Thursday and interacted with them. The activist had passed away two months ago following a heart attack. During the 2024 elections, while being a polling agent at the Palvaigate polling booth, Sheshagiri Rao had confronted YSRC candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy while the latter had been damaging an electronic voting machine (EVM). In the process, Rao succeeded in saving the EVM. But he got severely injured when YSRC workers subsequently attacked him. His health declined thereafter, leading to his death. Speaking to Sheshagiri Rao’s wife Krishnaveni, son, daughter, and other family members, Lokesh inquired about their welfare and assured them complete support. “Sheshagiri Rao fought valiantly during the Palvaigate EVM incident and became a source of inspiration for all of us. He stood by the party with courage in difficult times. We will continue to stand by his family. I will personally take the responsibility of their welfare,” the minister declared.