Lokesh Asserts TD Is Permanent, With Cadre Being Its Strength

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam national general secretary and IT minister Nara Lokesh said that individuals may come and go, but the Telugu Desam Party will remain permanent.

Addressing party activists in Palakonda after paying tributes to party's founder N.T. Rama Rao, Lokesh commended TDP workers for bringing the party back to power, thereby releasing AP from the previous government’s “psycho rule.”

He appreciated party activists for standing firm despite facing intimidation, violence and false cases.

The minister attributed the party’s sweeping mandate in 2024 to the resilience of its cadres, calling them the driving force behind the historic electoral gains. He went on to highlight the major projects in north Andhra, the expanded ambit of pensions, and schemes such as free bus travel for women.

Lokesh asked officials to treat TD party workers with respect and fulfil their legally mandated responsibilities. He called on the party to continue working with discipline and determination to ensure the coalition government’s return to power in 2029.