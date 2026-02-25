Lokesh Asks Students not to Forget Mother Tongue Telugu Despite English Education

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday advised students not to forget their mother tongue Telugu even as they pursue excellence in English.

Interacting with students of Sugali ZP High School from Sattenapalli constituency, who had come to witness the proceedings of the state Legislative Assembly, Lokesh engaged them in a lively and thoughtful conversation in the lobby.

“Who will build the future of the state,” Lokesh asked the students, quickly adding that it is today’s young minds that will script history in the years to come. He enquired about students’ experience of visiting the Assembly and asked how they felt.

The students enthusiastically responded saying watching the Assembly sessions live had given them valuable insights into governance and public issues. They briefed the Education minister about the debate they had observed, reflecting their keen attention and interest.

While emphasising the importance of proficiency in English for higher education and career growth, Lokesh urged students not to neglect Telugu, which he described as being as precious as a mother. “Learn English well for your future, but never forget your mother tongue,” he maintained.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the minister told students that he had initially struggled with speaking Telugu fluently after spending many years studying abroad. The experience, he said, taught him the importance of staying connected to one’s linguistic and cultural roots.

Lokesh’s interaction did not remain limited to academics. He sought feedback from students on the state government’s welfare measures in schools. He asked the students about the quality of the uniforms provided by the government, how effective teachers are in delivering lessons, whether the midday meal is tasty, and if they are being served ragi java (millet porridge) regularly.

The informal exchange left the students enthused, with the minister underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening education while nurturing one’s cultural identity.



