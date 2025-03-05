Lokesh Appeals to Welfare Assistant After Viral Plea: 'Learn from Mistakes, Prioritize Family's Well-being'

Vijayawada: Reacting to a viral video of a village Secretariat Welfare Assistant seeking forgiveness for financial missteps, Minister Nara Lokesh, took to X to offer advice and support. In his post, Lokesh wrote, "We all make mistakes as humans, but it's crucial to learn from them. Please prioritize your family's well-being and avoid betting apps that destroy lives. We care about your safety and well-being; please return home safely."

The video which has gone viral on social media, features the assistant explaining that he suffered significant financial losses due to online betting. He revealed that his wife and two children have not eaten for the past two days and pleaded with the collector and commissioner to forgive him for his mistakes, which reportedly involved misusing pension funds. The assistant vowed to repay the amount with help from his parents.



