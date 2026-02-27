Lokesh Apologises to Hindus Worldwide Over Adulteration of Tirupati Laddu

Vijayawada: In a rare and emphatic gesture, Education Minister Nara Lokesh publicly apologised to Hindus worldwide over the alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddu between 2019 and 2024.

This, though, was when the YSRC ruled the state and the Telugu Desam sat in the opposition.

Speaking at the media conclave in Mumbai, Lokesh described the Tirupati laddu as “very pure and pious”, an offering that “travels across the world” and is received with deep reverence.

“It doesn’t matter that we were not in power then. I represent my state. As a senior minister, I am here to apologise to Hindus across the world,” he said, terming the alleged use of chemical compounds in the laddu as “very unfair to Hindus globally.”

Asserting that there would be “no escape” for the errant, Lokesh said a probe was on and action would follow, including against a former TTD chairman if warranted.

“We are building a world-class testing facility in Tirumala — something the world has not seen. Those who did this will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Responding to the name of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the controversial Red Book, Nara Lokesh said names of those who foisted false cases and harassed party workers would figure in it. “We will soon know whether Jagan’s name is in it or not,” he remarked.

Lokesh met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and held discussions on key initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth of the film industry in AP. The minister said he was delighted to meet the actor and exchange views on strengthening AP’s position as a preferred destination for film production.

A highlight of the discussion was the proposed introduction of a single-window clearance system for film shoots in the state. Lokesh said the government would ensure that producers and directors no longer had to approach multiple departments for permissions. Instead, all approvals would be streamlined through a unified platform, significantly reducing delays and boosting ease of doing business in the entertainment sector.

Such reforms, he noted, would fast-track film production and transform AP into a filmmaker-friendly hub.

The minister also revealed that discussions were held on establishing a world-class Film City in Andhra Pradesh. The project is expected to open up new opportunities for the film industry while generating employment for local youth.

The government aimed to attract both domestic and international productions through state-of-the-art infrastructure and investor-friendly policies, he said.

Lokesh said, “Andhra Pradesh boasts of having diverse natural landscapes, scenic beaches, hill ranges and historic monuments, making it an ideal shooting destination. Leveraging these strengths, the government is committed to developing AP as a major filming hub.”

Reiterating full support to the industry, Lokesh said initiatives such as single-window permissions, Film City development and targeted incentives would give fresh impetus to the sector. Interactions with leading personalities like Sanjay Dutt would further contribute to the state’s cinematic growth story, he said.

