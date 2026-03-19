Lokesh Announces Job Calendar Every Ugadi; Interacts With Differently-Abled Beneficiaries, Vows Jobs Push

Vijayawada: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing the dignity and welfare of the differently-abled, education minister Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday that the “people’s government” in AP has a strong focus on inclusive development and equal opportunities.

“A job calendar will be released every Ugadi, ensuring transparency and predictability in recruitment,” he announced at the launch of the Divyang Shakti scheme, along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri.

Later, Lokesh joined the CM for an interaction and dinner with the scheme’s beneficiaries. The minister personally engaged with participants, including Shivanagaraju, Saubhagya, Khasimbi and Annapurnamma, sharing a meal and exchanging views.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh stressed the importance of self-respect among the differently-abled and said they possessed immense determination. “Given the right opportunities, they can achieve extraordinary things. Society must treat them with dignity and sensitivity,” he said.

The minister stressed that derogatory expressions—particularly those belittling women — must be eschewed.

Highlighting employment initiatives, Lokesh said the government had filled 16,000 teaching posts through DSC recruitment. “A job calendar will be released every Ugadi, ensuring transparency and predictability in recruitment,” he stated.

Nara Lokesh also underlined the role of private investment in job creation, stating that several companies are being attracted to Andhra Pradesh. Due to limited government land in Mangalagiri, about 75 acres are being acquired at Kaza to facilitate development.

“We aim to bring four to five IT companies to Mangalagiri,” he said, adding that the government accords equal priority to welfare and development.

Referring to women’s empowerment, Lokesh said schemes like Stree Shakti are helping women become self-reliant. Sharing a personal note, he described his decision to pursue higher studies in the US after Intermediate as “the best decision” of his life, which helped him gain independence and exposure while working alongside studies for nearly eight years.

During the interaction, the minister enquired about beneficiaries’ welfare and government support, including pension delivery and IVRS calls conveying the chief minister’s message. Beneficiaries pleaded for job opportunities for their children and housing support, to which Lokesh promised them full governmental backing.