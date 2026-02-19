Lokesh Announces DSC Notification Soon, More Teacher Posts for Kurnool

Amaravati: Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday clarified that the DSC notification for recruitment of teachers will be issued soon as part of the state government’s job calendar.

Replying to questions during the Assembly’s Question Hour, Lokesh said the government is committed to strengthening the education sector by filling vacant teaching posts at the earliest.

Responding to a query regarding the demand for a pay hike for contract employees under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the Minister stated that the state is already paying higher salaries compared to other southern states. He said the matter would be brought to the notice of the Centre for further consideration.

Lokesh also announced that additional teacher posts would be sanctioned in Kurnool district to address staff shortages and improve educational standards.