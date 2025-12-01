Lokesh, Anitha in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister N. Lokesh and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha were in New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit aimed at raising state issues with central leaders.

The two state ministers would meet home minister Amit Shah and agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in their Parliament chambers on Tuesday. The AP leaders would seek central support for several ongoing state initiatives.

A major subject on the agenda is a detailed damage assessment vis-a-vis Cyclone Montha, which battered several districts recently.

Lokesh and Anitha will present a comprehensive report outlining the losses suffered, the immediate relief extended by the state government, and the additional assistance required from the Centre for large-scale rehabilitation and restoration works.

The two ministers were received at the airport by Union minister Rammohan Naidu, along with Telugu Desam MPs and senior Telugu Desam leaders like Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar.