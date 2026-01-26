Lokesh Aims to Develop Mangalagiri as Model Constituency

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has felt collective efforts by all will help in developing Mangalagiri as a 'model assembly constituency' in the country.

The minister was present at the installation ceremony of a Lutheran Church at Atmakur Parish of Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church at Mangalagiri town in Guntur district on Monday. He cut the ribbon, unveiled the plaque and planted a sapling with the pastors offering special prayers.

He said, “God will test us and he will give us the power to pass the test. There is a need to help our fellow men who are in trouble and we have the responsibility to support them. God has given me the opportunity to be a part of rebuilding the church. I thank those who rebuilt the church within a year and this is the best example of commitment and dedication, an urge to join together and accomplish the task.”

Lokesh expressed concern over the way some people were turning panic even for small issues like getting less marks in the exams and ending their lives. He said, “I lost the election in 2019 from Mangalagiri but never got disappointed over it, contested again in 2024 and won the election.”

He called for developing the Mangalagiri segment as a model one with the people’s support.