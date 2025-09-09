Lokayukta Orders Release of Misappropriated GPF Funds

Anantapur: Following a probe into large-scale fraud in the General Provident Fund (GPF) withdrawals in the HLC (LOC) division at Anantapur, the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta directed that misappropriated amounts be immediately credited to two beneficiaries.

Assistant executive engineer J. Jayabharathi had complained that Rs 10 lakh from her GPF part-final payment was not credited, while retired deputy executive engineer D.V. Rama Nanjanna reported Rs 17.14 lakh missing from his final GPF settlement. Both filed petitions with the Lokayukta.

The inquiry revealed that junior assistant A. Pravesh Kumar created fake beneficiary IDs and diverted employees’ GPF amounts into fictitious bank accounts, aided by supervisory lapses. Acting decisively, the Lokayukta ordered immediate credit of the dues with 7.1% interest and directed the government to take criminal and departmental action while rectifying CFMS portal flaws.

Criminal cases have been registered against former executive engineers K. Venkataramana Reddy and A. Venkata Suresh Babu, superintendents P.M.D. Usman and K. Subrahmanyam (retired), while A. Pravesh Kumar has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.