Lokayukta Ensures Payment Of Rs 50 Lakh Dues To KGBV Staff

KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta has ensured payment of ₹50.24 lakh towards pending EPF and ESI dues to outsourcing employees working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Srikakulam district.

Upa Lokayukta Justice P. Rajani ordered closure of the complaint after confirming that ₹50,24,006 had been recovered and credited to the accounts of the affected workers.

The complaint was filed by Ponduru Balaraju, who alleged that outsourcing staff—including cooks, watchmen, attenders, accountants, and sanitation workers—were paid honorarium after deductions towards EPF and ESI, but the amounts were not deposited between June 2018 and January 2020.

Following directions from the Lokayukta, reports were obtained from the regional joint director of School Education, Visakhapatnam, the state project director of Samagra Shiksha, and district authorities. The inquiry found that the outsourcing agencies had failed to remit the deducted contributions.

After the Lokayukta’s intervention, authorities-initiated recovery proceedings and registered a criminal case against the agencies. The entire pending amount was subsequently credited to the employees’ bank accounts.