Lodda Waterfalls Boost AP’s Eco-tourism Profile

Visakhapatnam: The scenic Lodda waterfalls, located in Kodama panchayat of Salur mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district, are fast emerging as a major eco-tourism attraction in Andhra Pradesh.

Plunging from a height of nearly 100 feet, the waterfalls are drawing tourists with their pristine surroundings, dense greenery and pleasant climate near the Andhra–Odisha border.

Once accessible only to local tribal communities, the site gained prominence due to the sustained efforts of villagers, who cleared pathways, developed access routes and ensured a plastic-free environment well before official intervention, showcasing a model of sustainable tourism.

Manyam district collector Dr N. Prabhakara Reddy has further accelerated development, recognising the region’s potential as a hub of waterfalls and forest tourism. Locals say tourist footfall has risen from a few hundred to over three lakh in just three months following infrastructure upgrades and promotional initiatives, including drone visuals.

Local youth, organised into forest protection committees, now serve as guides, generating livelihoods, while demand for tribal produce such as forest honey and tamarind has increased significantly.