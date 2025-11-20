Locals Shocked Over Maoists’ Presence In Autonagar

VIJAYAWADA: Presence of Maoists in the New Autonagar area here has sent ripples of fear among local residents, workers and factory owners.

As many as 27 Maoists were apprehended a day ago from a godown located on the third floor of a building in New Autonagar, Kanuru, exposing the Maoists’ use of Andhra Pradesh’s commercial and political capital as a shelter zone.

It was as part of the expansion of Vijayawada Autonagar that an additional facility was established in Kanuru on 32 acres. The area now accommodates 150 units and around 350 service centres. These mostly employ workers from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, owing to the easy availability of manpower from these states.

Thousands of youths from various states work in these factories. Those who run these units routinely provide accommodation to the migrant workers within Autonagar itself, either in large rooms or in godowns, with or without food provision.

Surveillance in Autonagar is limited due to the sheer number of industries. Thus, the Maoists apparently chose this industrial area as a safe haven.

The gang of 27 occupied the third floor of a building owned by a Visakhapatnam resident. They were given shelter with the help of a mediator. “These youths posed as workers, claiming to have come for employment in various industries. They were staying in the building for the past 20 days. They avoided going out for any routine purchases,” sources said.

Only one person would step out for bringing food or a private vehicle would supply essentials to them, it was noted.

Locals said they were puzzled to see a huge police presence on Tuesday. Cops surrounded the three-storied building, leading to the arrest of the Maoists with a stock of weapons.

R. Chandra, who works in the same lane, recalled that the building had been vacant for a long time. No one knew when it was occupied by the group posing as workers. Many youths from other states work in industries and service centres in Autonagar, making it difficult for the police to identify anti-social elements.

Locals called for increased police surveillance to prevent such situations in future.

A private security guard working at a nearby industry said he once observed a car bringing food to the building. “I inquired about it. The people in the car claimed they were providing food to workers lodged on the third floor, who came from other states to work in different industries.”

Police said on Wednesday that they have strengthened the safety and security mechanisms in the region and are patrolling in the entire Autonagar locality and adjacent areas since Tuesday.