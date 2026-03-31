Local Polls Likely Soon, Says Lokesh

Vijayawada:Telugu Desam national general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday, cautioned party leaders against “indiscriminate” admission of defectors from the YSR Congress.

Lokesh said local body elections could be announced anytime now.

Addressing a meeting of regional coordinators at NTR Bhavan in Amaravati, Lokesh said opportunists attracted by the party’s position in power and joining the Telugu Desam may not remain loyal to the party in the long run. He said that while giving positions, priority must be given to committed cadres who stood by the party during difficult times.

He urged leaders to exercise caution and hold consultations within the party before inducting leaders from rival camps.

District presidents, he said, must activate party ranks and prepare for possible local elections. MLAs must hold constituency-wise meetings and recognise hardworking grassroots workers. Warning against interference in revenue matters, he said the party would not tolerate any involvement of MLAs in illegal sand or gravel transportation or in acts like intimidation of investors.

The minister said the chief minister would not hesitate to act against errant legislators whose conduct damaged the party’s image, despite public support for government welfare and development programmes. He also called for expediting the filling of pending nominated posts on a priority basis.

Later, interacting with cluster in-charges under the “Coffee Kaburlu” programme, Lokesh urged leaders to connect with the people and resolve their issues. He described the TDP as a “training ground for leadership” and called for strengthening booth and unit-level structures.

Taking a swipe at YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Lokesh accused him of “credit appropriation” over major projects such as the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Anakapalli, a data centre in Visakhapatnam, the Kia car plant in Anantapur, Bhogapuram airport, and the bulk drug park.

Lokesh attributed the YSRC’s electoral decline to “arrogance” and urged party cadres to remain patient, disciplined, and people-centric. “The party is our permanent home, while the government is temporary,” he remarked, calling for unity and collective effort.