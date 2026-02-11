Livelihood Programmes Reviewed At District-Level Meeting In Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur district administration on Monday conducted a comprehensive review meeting on farm and non-farm livelihoods to assess progress under various self-employment and enterprise development programmes.

The meeting was chaired by the district project manager (Livelihoods), DRDA, Guntur.

Officials reviewed the implementation status of key initiatives, including PMFME, PMEGP, MSME-linked activities, RSETI training programmes and support extended to village organisation assistants (VOAs) across the district.

The review also covered outcomes of baseline surveys, customer hire centres, FPO–IFC convergence activities and farm livelihoods interventions. It was informed that 523 VOAs from across the district participated in the meeting, which aimed to strengthen enterprise identification, credit linkage and market access.

Special emphasis was laid on promoting sustainable livelihoods, value addition and entrepreneurship among self-help group (SHG) members.

Officials discussed grassroots-level challenges and issued directions to improve coordination with banks, line departments and training institutions. The progress of RSETI-led skill development programmes was also reviewed, with details shared on training batches and candidate placements.

The meeting concluded with instructions to accelerate enterprise saturation, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure effective handholding support to beneficiaries to enhance income generation at the village level.