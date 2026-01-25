Live Wire Around Field Claims 2 Teens Lives

Nellore: Two youths were killed after being electrocuted by an illegally drawn live electric wire around an agricultural field at Bonigarlapadu village in Thurpu Rompidodla panchayat of Varikuntapadu mandal in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mekala Ganesh (18) and Talapula Ramesh (18), residents of the ST Colony of Thurpu Rompidodla.

According to police and local residents, the two youths were travelling on a two-wheeler from their village to a nearby area for work when they passed along a pathway bordering a red gram (kandi) field. To protect the crop, the field owner had allegedly laid an illegal electric fence by drawing live current around the field.

The youths accidentally came into contact with the live wire, suffering a severe electric shock. Both died on the spot, while their motorcycle was gutted in the incident, eyewitnesses said.

The incident triggered scenes of grief in the village, with residents and relatives gathering at the victims’ homes to mourn the sudden loss.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information and registered a case. Officials said a detailed investigation was under way and warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for illegally electrifying agricultural fields.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by illegal electric fencing in rural areas, which continues to result in fatal accidents.