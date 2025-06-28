Liquor Scam: YSRC Leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Visited Landmark Aptts Near Jagan's Tadepalli House

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted all the evidences relating to YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who has been identified as one of the accused (A-38), in the liquor scam, in the court.

The SIT has scientific and detailed evidences to prove Bhaskar Reddy is also involved in the scam. The call detail records (CDR), cell tower locations, tower dumps, device activity information has been submitted to the court. Evidence relating to his involvement in the scam includes Bhaskar Reddy frequently visiting Landmark Apartments, located near Tadepalli Palace, where the bribe amount was allegedly hoarded. The SIT also found Chevireddy met with Raj KC Reddy, who acted as the cash stock point handler, and Pranoy Prakash, another member in the scam, several times.

The SIT sleuths identified that Chevireddy and his supporters frequently went to Landmark Apartments, Raj KC Reddy's office in Hyderabad and Venkatesh Naidu's house to collect the bribe amount and then transfer the money to Tirupati and other areas.

This proves that Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's involvement in the scam.

The CDR analysis revealed that Chevireddy had visited the Landmark Apartment on June 21, 2023, and following days till one month of the general polls date. Flat No. 312 remained the stock point for the bribe amount for 5-7 months before the general elections.

The same evidence was corroborated by the cell tower location data, when the amount was shifted to Tirupati.