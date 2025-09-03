Liquor Scam: SIT Raids YSRC Leaders’ Residences

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team probing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has stepped up its investigation, with searches carried out at the residences of former MLA and YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Chittoor YSRC in-charge Vijayanand Reddy.

According to sources, a 20-member team conducted searches at Bhaskar Reddy’s residence in Tummalagunta near Tirupati on Wednesday. Officials examined documents, electronic devices and other records.

Bhaskar Reddy, named as Accused-38 in the case, had been arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to board a flight to Sri Lanka. His associate Venkatesh Naidu was also taken into custody at that time.

Sources said the probe is focusing on alleged financial transactions of around `250–300 crore, which allegedly changed hands during the 2024 elections. A seizure of `8 crore at Garikapadu check post in Jaggaiahpet mandal has been cited as one of the crucial leads in the case.

Parallel searches were also conducted at the residence of Vijayanand Reddy in Chittoor. SIT teams examined financial records, documents and digital devices. Investigators started verifying his possible role in the scam. Vijayanand Reddy had contested the previous election from Chittoor. He had also faced charges related to red sanders smuggling.

In addition, searches were conducted at several other locations, including some offices in Chittoor’s BV Reddy Colony, Nalanda Nagar, and the Nikhilananda Apartments. Sources said offices linked to Chevireddy Mohit Reddy’s infra company in Tirupati and Hyderabad were also put under the scanner.

Investigators reportedly found discrepancies as the companies were operating under different names.