Liquor Scam: SC Refuses to Grant Regular Bail to Kasireddy

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court has refused to grant regular bail to the main accused in the multi-crore AP liquor scam case, Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy.

A division bench of Chief Justice, Justice Surya Kant, held a hearing in New Delhi on Monday on a petition filed by main accused Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy challenging the AP High Court's ruling to reject grant of regular bail.

The court observed that the main accused appeared to be having direct links with the shell companies where Rs.750 crore was deposited.

Petitioner's counsel sought more time to present his arguments in the matter. The court posted the next hearing to Thursday.