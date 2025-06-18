Liquor Scam: Chevireddy Detained At Bengaluru Airport

Tirupati:Former Chandragiri MLA and YSR Congress leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was detained by immigration authorities at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday in the AP liquor scam case.

The detention followed a lookout notice issued by the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged scam on directions from the state government. On Tuesday, the SIT officially named Chevireddy as Accused No 38 in the case.



Based on specific intelligence that Chevireddy was travelling to Colombo via Bengaluru, immigration officials intercepted him at the airport and informed the SIT. At the time of filing this report, he remained in the custody of immigration authorities, while a team of SIT officials from Vijayawada was on its way to take him into custody. He is likely to be brought to Vijayawada and produced before a local court on Wednesday.



The liquor scam, which allegedly took place during the YSRC term, is being investigated in multiple phases. SIT has intensified its inquiry in recent weeks based on fresh inputs and under pressure from the government.



In April this year, the SIT made its first visit to Tirupati as part of the investigation. Recently, the team visited Tirupati again and has been stationed there for the past two days, collecting evidence and examining local links to the case.



During investigations, the name of Chevireddy surfaced after several financial and logistical transactions linked to the scam were traced to his associates. The team has already questioned a former gunman of Chevireddy, and is monitoring the movements of his close aides.