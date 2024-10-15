Liquor Outlet Lottery Winner Abducted in Hindupur

Anantapur: The abduction of a lottery winner who secured a wine shop license in Hindupur created tension in Puttaparthi, Satya Sai district, on Monday. Ranganath, from Lepakshi mandal, applied for the wine shop without the consent of the local syndicate and was selected during the lucky dip held at the Sai Aramam Tourism Centre in Puttaparthi.

In the first hour of the lottery, Ranganath, among several others, was chosen for a shop. Reportedly, syndicate members who had applied but were unsuccessful abducted Ranganath from the venue under the pretense of a compromise deal.

After a few hours, Ranganath's wife, Aswini, received a phone call from someone associated with the syndicate, informing her that Ranganath had been taken and would be released after the lottery process was complete. The caller offered to let Ranganath keep the shop in exchange for Rs. 10 lakh and a monthly percentage of Rs. 10,000, while threatening dire consequences if Aswini and her relatives continued with the application process.

Aswini and her relatives rushed to Puttaparthi and lodged a complaint at the local police station. However, they found no inspectors or staff on duty due to ongoing security arrangements. Frustrated by what they perceived as police negligence in rescuing Ranganath, they staged a protest at the DSP office, lamenting that no serious action had been initiated. They also met with district officials, suspecting that Ranganath had been taken to Bangalore to prevent him from completing the necessary formalities.

Meanwhile, syndicates have begun lobbying for the shops awarded in the lottery across the district. Reports indicate that a BJP district unit leader secured a majority of the shops in Dharmavaram. Sources mentioned that TDP members expressed disappointment in the Puttaparthi segment, as none of the locals received shops despite submitting over ten applications in different names.

Anantapur Collector Vinod Kumar stated that the lottery process had been completed for all 136 shops in the district.